Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Research & Development in Leukemia Therapeutics

The "Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.6 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing research & development in Leukemia Therapeutics, and recent technological developments in therapies.

Based on leukemia type the market is categorized into chronic leukemia, acute leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphatic leukemia, and acute lymphatic leukemia. Furthermore, acute lymphatic leukemia sub segmented into acute biphenotypic leukemia, burkitt leukemia, precursor B acute lymphatic leukemia, and precursor T acute lymphatic leukemia. By diagnosis the market is segmented by biopsy, CT scan, and MRI.

Depending on the treatment the market is classified into chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, immunotherapy, stem cell therapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and surgery. On basis of Drugs the market is segmented by gleevec, ga101, dacogen, bosutinib, graspa, revlimid, omapro, marqibo, vasaroxine, tosedosat, sapacitabine, vidaza, and other drugs. By route of administration the market is segmented by intramuscular route, intrathecal route, subcutaneous route, intravenous route, and oral route.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases



Increasing research & development in Leukemia Therapeutics



Recent technological developments in therapies

Companies Mentioned



Ambit Biosciences Corporation

AriadPharmaceuticals,Inc.

Biogen Idec, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS)

Celgene Corporation

Cephalon Inc

Clavis Pharma Asa

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Erytech Pharma

Genzyme Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Leukemia Type



5 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Diagnosis



6 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment



7 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Drugs



8 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration



9 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



