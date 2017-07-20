

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced, considering the latest developments in market dynamics, tax environment and foreign exchange movements, the company raised its previously disclosed guidance for full year 2017. Performance EPS is now targeted in the range of $6.05 - $6.35, up from prior outlook of $5.55 - $6.05.



For full year 2017, WABCO now projects sales in a range of $3.025- $3.100 billion, up from its prior guidance range of $2.850 - $2.990 billion. Sales growth - in local currencies - is now projected to be between 8% - 11% compared to prior guidance of 4% - 9%.



Second-quarter performance EPS was $1.69, up from $1.43, a year ago. Sales were $795.0 million, up 8.6 percent from a year ago and up 10.4 percent in local currencies.



