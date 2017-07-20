

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $328.1 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $324.1 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.79 billion. This was down from $3.88 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $328.1 Mln. vs. $324.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%



