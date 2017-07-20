

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $543 million, or $1.92 per share. This was down from $649 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $6.64 billion. This was up from $6.34 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $543 Mln. vs. $649 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $2.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q2): $6.64 Bln vs. $6.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



