Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Synovus' EPS Surged 30%; Adjusted Revenue Grew 10.5%

Research Desk Line-up: LCNB Corp. Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) ("SNV"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SNV, following the Company's posting of its financial results on July 18, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's results surpassed revenue and earnings expectations, while its net charge-off ratio improved 15 basis points on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Pro-TD has currently selected LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ: LCNB) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 18, 2017, its financial results for three and six months which ended on June 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on LCNB Corp. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SNV; also brushing on LCNB. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SNV

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=LCNB

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, SNV's adjusted revenue increased 10.5% on a y-o-y basis to $319.8 million, surpassing analysts' estimates of $317.6 million.

During the quarter, SNV's net interest income increased 13.4% on a y-o-y basis to $251.1 million. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.51% from 3.27% in Q2 FY16. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by market expansion.

For the reported quarter, SNV's total noninterest income increased 1.2% on a y-o-y basis to $68.7 million. During the quarter, the Company's adjusted noninterest income increased 3.4% on a y-o-y basis to $70.1 million.

During Q2 FY17, SNV's total noninterest expense increased 1.7% on a y-o-y basis to $191.75 million and the Company's adjusted non-interest expense increased 5% on a y-o-y basis to $191.44 million.

For the reported quarter, SNV's net income was $73.44 million compared to $57.90 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, SNV's diluted EPS increased 30% on a y-o-y basis to $0.60, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.59. During Q2 FY17, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 59.90% from 65.11% in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, SNV's total average deposit increased 5.9% on a y-o-y basis to $24.99 billion. During Q2 FY17, SNV's total loans increased 5.9% on a y-o-y basis to $24.43 billion and total average loans increased 6.2% on a y-o-y basis to $24.35 billion.

For the reported quarter, SNV's return on average assets ratio was 1% compared to 0.83% in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's return on average common equity ratio increased 208 basis points to 10.34% from 8.26% in the same quarter last year.

For the reported quarter, SNV's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.02% compared to 9.85% in Q1 FY17. During Q2 FY17, the Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 10.36% compared to 10.18% in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, SNV's Total Risk Based Capital ratio increased 15 basis points on a sequential basis to 12.24% and the Company's Tier 1 Leverage ratio increased 16 basis points on a sequential basis to 9.29%. During Q2 FY17, the Company's Tangible Common Equity ratio was 9.15% compared to 9.04% in Q1 FY17.

Credit Quality

As on June 30, 2017, SNV's nonperforming loans were $159.3 million compared to $154.1 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, SNV's non-performing loan ratio decreased 2 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 0.65%.

For the reported quarter, SNV's total nonperforming assets were $178.9 million compared to $187.3 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's non-performing asset ratio was 0.73% compared to 0.81% in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, SNV's net charge-offs were $15.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, SNV's annualized net charge-off ratio was 0.26% compared to 0.11% in Q2 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, SNV is expecting average loan growth to be in the range of 5%-7% and average total deposit to grow in the band of 5%-7%. The Company estimates net interest income and adjusted non-interest income to grow between 12%-14% and 2%-4% respectively.

For fiscal 2017, SNV estimates non-interest expenses to grow in the range of 2%-4% and the Company expects net charge-off ratio to be between 0.15%-0.20%.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Synovus Financial's stock slipped 1.26%, ending the trading session at $44.01. A total volume of 1.40 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 745.68 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 6.36% in the last three months, 6.79% in the past six months, and 44.58% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 7.13% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.29 and has a dividend yield of 1.36%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.41 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily