

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $319.11 million, or $3.36 per share. This was lower than $378.06 million, or $3.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $3.74 billion. This was up from $3.22 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $319.11 Mln. vs. $378.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.6% -EPS (Q2): $3.36 vs. $3.99 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.8% -Revenue (Q2): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 - $4.10 Full year EPS guidance: $12.30 - $12.70



