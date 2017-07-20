AISTS and TIAS Strengthen their Partnership Until 2020

TOKYO and GENEVA, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The AISTS (International Academy of Sports Science and Technology) yesterday officially extended its partnership with TIAS (Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies) until 2020.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537637/AISTS_TIAS_Partnership.jpg )

The AISTS has been delivering tailored education at the Tsukuba University in Japan for three years now, as part of the Tokyo 2020 'Sport for Tomorrow' programme. The AISTS has delivered six seminars for TIAS to date, specifically focusing on events management (AISTS SEMOS') and the finance and economics of sport and will continue for another three years.

At an official signing ceremony held at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, the AISTS and the TIAS extended their agreement to work together and strengthened their commitment to educate high level sports managers worldwide.

AISTS Vice-President & Vice-rector of the University of Geneva, Prof Jacques de Werra said,"The collaboration between universities internationally is an extremely valuable tool which benefits, not only the institutions involved but also, and most importantly, the participants.The continued partnership between the AISTS and TIAS is extremely important for the world of sport and the Olympic movement and we very much look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the Tsukuba University."

Professor Hisashi Sanada, TIAS Chairman and Professor at Tsukuba University stated "I am convinced that through the signing of this agreement, we will be able to further develop and educate human resources who will work in the global sports world in collaboration".

The final edition of the AISTS SEMOS' Open Module for this contract period will take place at the Tsukuba University, just two months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games commence.

About AISTS

The International Academy of Sports Science and Technology (AISTS) was founded in 2000 by the IOC and leading Swiss institutions and universities. A not-for-profit foundation, the AISTS is committed to professionalising sports management through continuing education, applied research and an engaging platform for industry connections.

About TIAS

Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies is part of the project "Sport for Tomorrow", for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020. TIAS is an international sporting academy,established at the University of Tsukuba.

