

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PMI Group Inc. (PMI) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $1.78 billion, or $1.14 per share. This was down from $1.79 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $19.32 billion. This was up from $19.04 billion last year.



PMI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.78 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.9% -Revenue (Q2): $19.32 Bln vs. $19.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



