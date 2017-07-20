

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products Company (SON) said that it now expects base earnings guidance for full-year 2017 to be a range of $2.73 to $2.80, which includes a targeted $0.07 per share expected to come from current-year acquisitions. The updated guidance slightly narrows the range of the Company's previous guidance range of $2.73 to $2.83.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.77 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating cash flow in 2017 is expected to be approximately $445 million, and free cash flow is expected to be approximately $100 million, due to higher than expected increases in working capital primarily due to higher selling prices and higher material costs.



Sonoco expects third-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.77 per share. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $0.77 per share. The guidance takes into consideration the impact of acquisitions, net of divestitures, and elevated recovered paper prices during the third quarter. Base earnings in the third quarter of 2016 were $0.72 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX