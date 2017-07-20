China's Top Recruitment Agency Enters the UK and Australia Market to Assist Global Enterprises to Invest in China

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since March 2017, Talent Spot has participated in activities held by the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and the Australia-China Business Council in the UK and Australia respectively. As a leading human resource service provider in Asia, Talent Spot explored "Various Ways of Investing in China" together with representatives of local enterprises to demonstrate their role and value of human resource services in cross boarder investment thus expanding their global presence.

In the "Sino-UK Economic Forum" held by CBBC on March 28th, Talent Spot (www.talentspotgroup.com.cn) together with another Chinese enterprise Huawei was presented as a sponsor in the forum. In this forum, "How to meet your investment objectives in China through cost effective, legal and compliant human resource management within the constraint of China Labour Law," remained a topic of wide concern. With regards to this topic, Matthew Kong, Head of International Business, Talent Spot highlighted that "the rapid development of the Chinese economy has led to a constant change in the investment climate. The development of foreign-invested enterprises in China is also restricted by certain laws and regulations. All these 'restrictions' lead to 'opportunities' and also coupled with 'risks'. Therefore, it isrecommended that any foreign enterprises planning to enter the Chinese market should make an effort to study the Chinese recruitment policies and also gain an in-depth understanding of the Chinese business market environment in advance. By doing so, this allows their business to grow stably and also the conversion of 'risks' to 'opportunities'." Matthew Kong was invited to deliver a speech in both activities, where he interpreted Chinese latest labour laws and shared successful case studies delivered by Talent Spot. "To meet overseas clients' actual need to enter into the Chinese markets, we provide customized talent solutions for various industries. So far, a well-known European retail enterprise has successfully entered into China with the support from the services of Talent Spot."

Recently, Talent Spot was officially renamed as Talent Spot International with plans for global expansion. With branches in more than 30 cities across mainland China, Talent Spot also has branches in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and business partners in Malaysia and other Asian regions. In the near future, Talent Spot will further expand into the European markets.

