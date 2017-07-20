Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (GRS) Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Trend of Autonomous & Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (GRS) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems (GRS) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.10 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing increasing trend of autonomous and electric vehicles, integration of multiple technologies, inclusion of haptic feedback systems in vehicle infotainment systems and hand-based gesture recognition are the hottest research fields.

Based on application the market is categorized into lighting systems, multimedia/infotainment/navigation, gear shifting and door/window opening/closing.

Authentication Mode are segmented into facial recognition, hand/finger print/leg other authentication mode are further sub segmented into head recognition, eyelids blinkrates and voice recognition. Depending on the component, the market is segmented by touchless systems and touch based systems.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Increasing trend of autonomous and electric vehicles



Integration of multiple technologies



Inclusion of haptic feedback systems in vehicle infotainment systems



Hand-based gesture recognition is one of the hottest research fields

