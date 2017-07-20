Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Gramercy Property Trust Completes Sale of its European Assets

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: GPT) ("GPT"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GPT. The Company announced on July 18, 2017, that its European arm, Gramercy Property Europe PLC, has completed the sale of all its assets to a consortium of clients managed by AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets. The European assets sale was previously announced in May 2017. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The assets sale has resulted in €90.8 million (approximately $103.8 million) in terms of net distributions to the Company. This amount includes the promoted interest distribution of approximately €7.9 million ($9 million). The profits as well as the promoted interest from the assets sale will be reflected in the Company's Q3 2017 financial statements.

As per terms of the assets sale agreement, GPT's subsidiary - Gramercy Europe (Jersey) Limited will continue to manage the European assets on behalf of the consortium till July 2018. The consortium would pay a fixed-fee to Gramercy Europe (Jersey) for this service.

Furthermore, GPT shared that it had divested one of the two properties in its Goodman UK Joint Venture. The sale of the South Normanton, UK property was finalized at £15.2 million. This represents a disposition capitalization rate of approximately 6%. Goodman UK Joint Venture's second asset is an 187,000-square foot property at Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton, UK. The second property is being marketed for lease. GPT plans to put the property for sale once the lease is finalized.

In May 2017, GPT had announced that Gramercy Property Europe PLC, had signed an agreement to sell 100% of its assets to a consortium of clients managed by AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets. Gramercy Property Europe is a real estate investment fund (REIT) focused on the European market, which was sponsored and managed by a subsidiary of the Company.

The European assets sale plus GPT's stake sale of 5.1% in the eight properties owned by the Fund was expected to fetch approximately €90.7 million ($96.6 million) in net distributions to the Company. This amount included promoted interest distribution of approximately €7.9 million ($8.4 million). The agreement also provided that Gramercy Europe (Jersey) Limited, GPT's Jersey-based investment and asset management subsidiary, to manage these assets for the consortium for a period of one year from the date of closing of the transaction.

The transaction was expected to close in Q3 2017 on satisfactory fulfillment of all conditions of the agreement.

About Gramercy Property Trust

GPT is a REIT. It is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The REIT specializes in acquiring and managing single-tenant, net-leased industrial and office properties purchased through sale-leaseback transactions or directly from property developers and owners. As of March 31, 2017, GPT owns a portfolio of 318 industrial, office and specialty buildings totaling approximately 67 million square feet. Apart from this it also manages commercial real estate assets, mainly on behalf of its joint venture partners. The Company's Europe portfolio is managed by Gramercy Europe and includes 35 properties with more than 12 million square feet.

GPT is based in New York City and in US it has offices in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Clayton, Missouri, Rosemont, Illinois and Dallas, Texas. Gramercy Europe has offices in London, UK, Barcelona, Spain, and Berlin, Germany.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Gramercy Property Trust's stock climbed 1.14%, ending the trading session at $30.17. A total volume of 350.06 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 6.91% in the last three months, 10.47% in the past six months, and 2.72% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 9.55% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 137.14 and has a dividend yield of 4.97%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.53 billion.

