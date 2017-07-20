Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - GoDaddy Inc. Announces Sale of PlusServer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GDDY. The Company, which is a leading cloud platform for a small independent venture, announced on July 18, 2017, that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of their PlusServer business to funds advised by BC Partners for an approximate value of $456 million (€397 million). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

GoDaddy acquired PlusServer in December 2016

GoDaddy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire its European competitor Host Europe Group (HEG) for $1.79 billion (€1.69 billion) on December 06, 2016.

GoDaddy's global technology platform coupled with HEG's footprint in Europe has allowed the Company to deploy a broader range of products to customers. It has also led to a better scale of product development and go-to-market investments across both companies. Both companies share a strong cultural focus on the needs of small business customers, promoting their product offerings with exceptional customer care to increase customer retention.

PlusServer caters to larger companies

GoDaddy acquired the PlusServer business as a part of the HEG's acquisition. The PlusServer business serves larger and more mature companies that require a dedicated field sales force and account management. It is a high-quality business with a strong financial profile and an outstanding management team. Thus, its business model differs from that of GoDaddy.

GoDaddy has been exploring alternatives for PlusServer since acquisition

This sale is in-line with Go Daddy's previously indicated intention of looking for strategic alternatives for its PlusServer managed hosting business. PlusServer has been contemplated as an asset for sale ever since the HEG's acquisition because its business model has not been a good fit for GoDaddy.

Financial implications of the transaction

The deal was finalized for an approximate enterprise value of $456 million. As a part of the deal, PlusServer will undertake liabilities of $26.4 million (€23 million) and keep the existing $13.8 million (€12 million) cash on the balance sheet.

On the other hand, GoDaddy plans to repay its $574.3 million (€500 million) bridge loan with the proceeds from this sale and its existing cash on hand. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of August 2017.

Legal and financial advisors to the deal

Oakley Advisory served as the financial advisor to GoDaddy while Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek was its legal advisor. OC&C, Deloitte and Ernst & Young assisted the Company on the commercial, financial, and tax matters, respectively.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. It has around 17 million customers worldwide and more than 71 million domain names under its management. It is the one-stop shop for people to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, and manage their work. The Company's mission is to give its customers the tools, insights, and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, GoDaddy's stock was marginally up 0.69%, ending the trading session at $44.00. A total volume of 925.28 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 16.96% in the last three months, 26.07% in the past six months, and 51.78% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 25.89% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $7.50 billion.

