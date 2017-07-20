Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Comerica's Net Income Rocketed 95.2%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CMA, following the Company's announcement of financial results on July 18, 2017, for its second quarter fiscal 2017. The regional bank outperformed revenue and earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Comerica's net revenue increased 8.8% on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, net revenue was $776 million, surpassing analysts' expectations of $770.8 million.

During Q2 FY17, Comerica's net interest income increased 12.4% on a y-o-y basis to $500 million and net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.03%. For the reported quarter, the Company's non-interest income increased 3% on a y-o-y basis to $276 million. The increase was primarily due to increased card fees, fiduciary income and service charges on deposit accounts.

For the reported quarter, Comerica's non-interest expenses decreased 11.8% on a y-o-y basis to $457 million. The decrease was attributable to lower salaries, benefit expenses, and restructuring charges.

During Q2 FY17, Comerica's net income increased 95.2% on a y-o-y basis to $203 million. For the reported quarter, Comerica's EPS was $1.13 per diluted share compared to $0.60 per diluted share in Q2 FY16. Earnings surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.06 per share.

During Q2 FY17, Comerica declared cash dividends of $0.26 per share and repurchased 2 million shares under equity repurchase program.

Segment Details

Business Bank - During Q2 FY17, Comerica's Business Bank segment's net interest income decreased 3.7% on a y-o-y basis to $336 million and the segment's noninterest income increased 6.3% on a y-o-y basis to $152 million. During Q2 FY17, the segments' net income increased 19.2% on a y-o-y basis to $180 million.

Wealth Management - During Q2 FY17, Comerica's Wealth Management segment's net interest income remained flat at $42 million, while the segment's noninterest income increased 3.2% on a y-o-y basis to $64 million. During Q2 FY17, the segment's net income increased 76.9% on a y-o-y basis to $23 million.

Retail Bank - During Q2 FY17, Comerica's Retail Bank segment's net interest income increased 5.2% on a y-o-y basis to $162 million and the segment's non-interest income remained flat at $48 million. During Q2 FY17, the segment's net income was $16 million compared to net loss of $2 million the same quarter last year.

Finance - During Q2 FY17, Comerica's Finance segment's net interest loss was $49 million compared to a loss of $105 million in Q1 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segments' net loss was $21 million compared to net loss of $59 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Comerica's total loans increased 2.3% on a sequential basis to $49.4 billion. For the reported quarter, the Company's total deposits decreased 3.5% on a sequential basis to $56.8 billion.

For the reported quarter, Comerica's average total assets increased 1.7% on a sequential basis to $48.7 billion. During Q2 FY17, the Company's non-performing assets decreased 18.3% on a y-o-y basis to $519 million.

During Q2 FY17, Comerica's common equity tier 1 and tier 1 risk based capital ratio was 11.51% compared to 10.49% in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio increased 92 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 13.66%.

For the reported quarter, Comerica's tangible common equity ratio increased 40 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 10.37%. During Q2 FY17, Comerica's allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio decreased 2 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 1.43%.

Credit Quality

During Q2 FY17, Comerica's total nonperforming assets decreased 18.3% on a y-o-y basis to $519 million. For the reported quarter, the Company's allowance for loan losses decreased 3.3% on a y-o-y basis to $705 million.

For the reported quarter, Comerica's net loan charge-offs decreased 61.7% on a y-o-y basis to $18 million. During Q2 FY17, the Company's provision for credit losses decreased 65.3% on a y-o-y basis to $17 million.

Outlook

For FY17, Comerica is expecting non-interest income to increase in the range of 4%-6% and non-interest expenses are estimated to be lower, excluding an estimated $40 million-$50 million restructuring expense. Comerica is estimating net charge-offs to remain low and estimates provisions to be in the range of 20-25 basis points.

For fiscal 2017, Comerica expects average loan growth to be 1% and estimates loan growth to be 3%, excluding Mortgage Banker Finance and Energy segments.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $72.49, slightly down 0.77% from its previous closing price of $73.05. A total volume of 2.44 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.82 million shares. Comerica's stock price skyrocketed 6.65% in the last three months, 8.10% in the past six months, and 61.84% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 6.43%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.07 and has a dividend yield of 1.43%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $12.97 billion.

