Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Bank of America EPS Rose 12% YoY; Beat Expectations

Earnings Reviewed

During the three months ended June 30, 2017, Bank of America reported net revenues of $22.83 billion, which was 7% above the $21.29 billion recorded in Q2 FY16. Total revenues on FTE basis increased to $23.07 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $21.51 billion in Q2 FY16. Moreover, total revenues on FTE basis for the reported quarter outperformed market consensus expectations of $21.9 billion.

The multinational banking Company's net income for Q2 FY17 came in at $5.27 billion, or $0.46 per diluted share, up from $4.78 billion, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, net income numbers for Q2 FY17 beat Wall Street's consensus estimates of $0.43 per diluted share.

Performance Metrics

The Company's net interest income grew 9% in Q2 FY17 to $10.99 billion from $10.12 billion in the year ago same period. Furthermore, non-interest revenues also improved 6% y-o-y in Q2 FY17 to $11.84 billion from $11.17 billion in Q2 FY16.

During the reported quarter, noninterest expense increased 2% to $13.73 billion from $13.49 billion in Q2 FY16. As on June 30, 2017, average loans and leases balances stood at $914.72 billion, which came in above the $899.67 billion reported as on June 30, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported average deposit balance of $1.26 trillion as on June 30, 2017, up from $1.21 trillion June 30, 2016.

Bank of America reported return on average assets of 0.93% in Q2 FY17 versus 0.88% in the year ago comparable quarter. The return on average common equity stood at 8.00% for Q2 FY17 compared to 7.40% reported in last year's corresponding period. Additionally, the bank's Q2 FY17 return on tangible return on common equity came in at 11.23% compared to 10.54% in Q2 FY16.

As on June 30, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier (CET) - 1 ratio stood at 11.6% compared to 10.6% in the year ago the same date. Furthermore, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.9% at the end of Q2 FY17. The Company's tangible book value per share came in at $17.78 as on June 30, 2017, up from $16.71 per share as on June 30, 2016.

For the reported quarter, Bank of America's nonperforming assets totaled $7.13 billion, or 0.78% of loans, leases, and foreclosed properties versus $8.80 billion, or 0.98% of loans, leases, and foreclosed properties reported in the year ago same quarter. In Q2 FY17, total net charge-offs were down to $908 million from $985 million in Q2 FY16.

Segment Performance

In Q2 FY17, Consumer Banking segment's total revenues (FTE) rose 9% to $8.51 billion from $7.80 billion in prior year's corresponding quarter. The segment's net income surged 21% in Q2 FY17 to $2.03 billion from $1.67 billion in Q2 FY16.

Global Wealth and Investment Management's total revenues (FTE) for Q2 FY17 came in at $4.70 billion, which grew 6% from $4.43 billion reported in the year ago comparable quarter. The segment's net income was also up by 14% to a record $804 million in Q2 FY17 from $705 million in Q2 FY16.

Bank of America's Global Banking division reported record total revenue (FTE) of $5.04 billion, in Q2 FY17 up 7% y-o-y. The segment's net income surged 19% to $1.79 billion in the reported quarter from $1.50 billion in Q2 FY16.

Global Markets division reported total revenues (FTE) of $3.95 billion in Q2 FY17 versus $4.31 billion in Q2 FY16. The segment contributed $830 million to combined net income in Q2 FY17, declining 25% from $1.11 billion in the year ago same quarter.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Bank of America's stock rose slightly by 0.67%, ending the trading session at $24.06. A total volume of 74.07 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 5.80% in the last three months, 6.32% in the past six months, and 68.72% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 8.87% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.84 and has a dividend yield of 1.25%. The stock currently has a market cap of $243.50 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

