Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Millicom's Colombian Subsidiary Agrees to Sell and Lease Back Towers to American Tower

The Announcement

Pursuant to the definitive agreement, Tigo and ATC will collaborate where ATC will lease to Tigo wireless communications towers to support its wireless networks. The specific number of towers and final purchase price will be determined post various closings, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Millicom International is a leading provider of cable and mobile services, dedicated primarily to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Tigo views Colombia as the biggest operational market in Latin America, where it has a strong focus on bringing advanced infrastructure and services to the customers. This agreement follows the Paraguay transaction that was announced in April 2017, where under the new agreement, the Company expects to enhance its operational and capital efficiency, while also allowing the Companies to invest in improving the connectivity experience for customers.

Company Revenue Stream

ATC generates a majority of its revenues from long-term tower leases with major wireless carriers. The Company currently operates more than 40,000 cell sites as part of its 150,000 or so tower properties worldwide. In FY16, the Company earned 41% of its $5.79 billion revenue from international operations, an increase of 32% YOY from FY15, where the Latin American contribution stood at 17%, while Asia amounted to 14%.

Company Growth Prospects

American Tower Corporation is the largest independent communications tower operator in the US but is also an international business with towers in India, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, and other nations. The Company's real estate portfolio includes about 148,000 communication sites, where it plans to expand on the skyrocketing demand for mobile data.

Prior to the announcement, on July 11, 2017, Mexico's Axtel, the telephone unit of Alfa, announced that it had reached a deal to sell towers to a subsidiary of American Tower for $56 million. Axtel stated in a filing with the Mexican Exchange that it had reached a deal with MATC Digital to sell the American Tower Unit 142 phone towers, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2017. Also, according to the statement, Axtel agreed to rent the tower for 15 years.

CEO of ATC, Jim Taiclet stated on June 28, 2017, that he expects international revenue to top US sales in three to seven years as the Company expands further into Asia and Europe through acquisitions.

Taiclet stated that:

"We want to create significant revenues from strategic operations in democratically governed regions around the world."

He also commented that initially, the Company plans to deepen its position in the anchor markets, and eventually, enter the adjacent markets.

Last Close Stock Review

American Tower's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $135.42, marginally down 0.56%. A total volume of 2.76 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.88 million shares. The Company's stock price surged 8.62% in the last three months, 28.15% in the past six months, and 15.38% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 28.14% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 65.39 and have a dividend yield of 1.89%. The stock currently has a market cap of $57.86 billion.

