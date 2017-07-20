STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - July 20, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, today announced that the company has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000
Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting, commented, "The addition of Revolution Lighting to the Russell 2000
Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000
About Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.
Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full-service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com or connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Investor Relations Contact:
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
admin@amatoandpartners.com