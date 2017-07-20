As emerging economies in the ASEAN region search for new ways to access power amid growing demand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is looking to encourage development of renewable energy projects. This time, it has spent more than $50 million on shares of Thailand's B. Grimm Power Public Company, which is looking to diversify its energy generation portfolio.

As B. Grimm Power Public Company announced its plans to increase the share of renewables from the current 10% to 30% of its energy production portfolio, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) decided to underpin one of Thailand's largest independent power producers by subscribing to 123 million of its shares worth THB 1.968 million ($57.7 million), released in an initial public on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). Moreover, ADB announced that it will administer a loan of up to $20 million for B.Grimm from the Canadian Climate Fund ...

