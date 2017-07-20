Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2018

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
July 20, 2017 at 2.30 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2018
During the year 2018, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:
- Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2017, February 8, 2018 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Annual Report 2017 will be published the week starting on February 19, 2018.
- Interim report January-March 2018, April 27, 2018, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Half-year financial report January-June 2018, July 20, 2018, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Interim report January-September 2018, October 24, 2018 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire