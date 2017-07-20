Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2018

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

July 20, 2017 at 2.30 pm (CET+1)



Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2018

During the year 2018, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

- Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2017, February 8, 2018 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Annual Report 2017 will be published the week starting on February 19, 2018.

- Interim report January-March 2018, April 27, 2018, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Half-year financial report January-June 2018, July 20, 2018, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Interim report January-September 2018, October 24, 2018 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).



The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.



For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

