Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj's Half-year Financial Report 2017: Solid revenue growth, profitability below prior-year level

Kemira Oyj's Half-year Financial Report 2017: Solid revenue growth, profitability below prior-year level

This is a summary of the January - June 2017 Half-year Financial Report. The complete January - June 2017 Half-year Financial Report with tables is attached to this release and available at www.kemira.com/investors (http://www.kemira.com/en/investors/pages/default.aspx).



Second quarter:



Revenue increased 5% and was EUR 617.2 million (587.8) as the good volume growth both in Industry & Water and Pulp & Paper continued. Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased 4%.

Operative EBITDA decreased 2% to EUR 77.1 million (78.9) mainly due to higher variable costs, despite sales volume growth and stabilizing sales prices. Operative EBITDA margin declined to 12.5% (13.4%).

EPS decreased to EUR 0.12 (0.17) mainly due to a EUR 5 million capital gain recorded in Q2 2016.

January-June



Revenue increased 5% to EUR 1,227.3 million (1,170.5) due to volume growth in North American oil and gas business in Industry & Water segment. Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased 3%.

Operative EBITDA decreased 4% to EUR 146.1 million (151.7) as a result of higher variable costs and lower sales prices. Operative EBITDA margin declined to 11.9% (13.0%).

EPS decreased to EUR 0.24 (0.33) mainly due to lower EBITDA and a EUR 5 million capital gain recorded in 2016.

Outlook for 2017 (unchanged)



Kemira expects its operative EBITDA to increase from the prior year (2016: EUR 302.5 million).



Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal:



"In the second quarter, revenue growth continued. Organic revenue growth was 4%, which is a good achievement. Profitability was below the prior-year level due to higher variable costs. During the quarter, Oil & Mining and Municipal & Industrial merged into a new segment Industry & Water. At the same time, Group's overall structures were streamlined leading to fewer layers of management and increased span of control. The actions are expected to generate savings of EUR 15-20 million with a full run-rate by the end of 2017.

In Pulp & Paper, sales volumes continued to grow. We lost revenue due to force majeure at Huntsman (now Venator) in Pori, Finland, but the underlying revenue generation is developing according to plan. A major contract manufacturing agreement with AkzoNobel in China ended during Q2, and the two remaining ones in Europe will end in Q3 and Q4 leading to a step-up in synergies in the second half of the year. Our chlorate capacity investment in Joutseno has been granted all required permits and the site is expected to be operational during Q4.

Industry & Water generated organic growth of 9% driven by strong sales volume development in the North American oil & gas business. However, the profitability level was unsatisfactory as the first quarter's spike in feedstock prices, particularly in North America, impacted variable costs negatively. In water treatment business, volume growth continued.

We continue to execute our strategy. Our new organizational structure is effective as of June 1 and the operational excellence program BOOST is progressing with a roll-out of logistics' management in North America. Despite the Group's lower profitability in the first half, I am confident that due to improvement actions already ongoing, the second half will be better than last year's."

KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS

EUR million Apr-Jun 2017 Apr-Jun 2016 Jan-Jun 2017 Jan-Jun 2016 Jan-Dec 2016 Revenue 617.2 587.8 1,227.3 1,170.5 2,363.3 Operative EBITDA 77.1 78.9 146.1 151.7 302.5 Operative EBITDA, % 12.5 13.4 11.9 13.0 12.8 EBITDA 67.0 69.3 133.7 140.4 284.2 EBITDA, % 10.9 11.8 10.9 12.0 12.0 Operative EBIT 43.6 46.6 78.6 87.5 170.1 Operative EBIT, % 7.1 7.9 6.4 7.5 7.2 EBIT 33.5 34.9 66.2 74.1 147.0 EBIT, % 5.4 5.9 5.4 6.3 6.2 Finance costs, net -7.7 -0.3 -14.4 -6.3 -19.1 Profit before taxes 25.9 34.6 51.9 67.9 128.0 Net profit for the period 19.6 26.7 39.4 52.4 97.9 Earnings per share, EUR 0.12 0.17 0.24 0.33 0.60 Capital employed* 1,749.7 1,709.6 1,749.7 1,709.6 1,718.2 Operative ROCE* 9.2 9.8 9.2 9.8 9.9 ROCE*, % 8.0 7.9 8.0 7.9 8.6 Cash flow from operating activities 28.6 57.0 40.8 83.2 270.6 Capital expenditure excl. acquisition 45.2 43.3 82.1 74.7 212.6 Capital expenditure 45.2 43.3 82.1 72.8 210.6 Cash flow after investing activites -16.5 49.8 -41.1 47.5 97.8 Equity ratio, % at period-end 43 44 43 44 45 Equity per share, EUR 7.18 7.30 7.18 7.30 7.68 Gearing, % at period-end 69 61 69 61 54 Personnel at period-end 4,849 4,873 4,849 4,873 4,818

*12-month rolling average (ROCE, % based on the EBIT)

Kemira provides certain financial performance measures (alternative performance measures) on non-GAAP basis. Kemira believes that alternative performance measures, like operative EBITDA and operative EBIT, followed by Kemira management, provide useful and more comparable information of its operative business performance.

Kemira's alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation to the equivalent IFRS measures and alternative performance measures should be read in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Definitions of the alternative performance measures can be found in the Definitions of the key figures in this report, as well as at www.kemira.com >Investors > Financial information.

All the figures in this interim report have been individually rounded and consequently the sum of individual figures can deviate from the presented sum figure





OUTLOOK FOR 2017 (UNCHANGED)



Kemira expects its operative EBITDA to increase from the prior year (2016: EUR 302.5 million).

MID- AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS (UNCHANGED)



Kemira aims at above-the-market revenue growth with operative EBITDA margin of 14-16%. The gearing target is below 60%.



All forward-looking statements in this review are based on the management's current expectations and beliefs about future events, and actual results may differ materially from the expectations and beliefs such statements contain.

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

