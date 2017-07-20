CloudByte Announces Release of ElastiStor 2.1 and Appointment of Jeffry Molanus as CTO

SAN JOSE, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today CloudByte announced the release of ElastiStor 2.1, an updated version of its flagship software defined storage CloudByte ElastiStor. Additionally, CloudByte also announced the appointment of Jeffry Molanus, formerly of Nexenta and Cloudian, as their CTO.

ElastiStor 2.1 builds on the containerized foundation of ElastiStor to further strengthen capabilities such as multi-tenancy, per volume QoS control, rolling upgrade support and more. New features added in 2.1 include:

Synchronous replication for additional disaster recovery use cases

Write once, read many capabilities, for additional archive and back-up use cases

Evan Powell, CEO of CloudByte / OpenEBS said: "Thanks to the input and support of our enterprise customers and partners, we have been able to add some much requested capabilities while also further hardening the foundation of ElastiStor. I'm enjoying working with Jeffry again as we seek to reshape the storage industry - both through ElastiStor and the growing open source community OpenEBS."

"Looking into CloudByte's history of running storage services in containers since the start of the company, combined with the ideas that form the foundation of the OpenEBS project, it takes storage to the next level and makes it not just another "me too" product. With the momentum of containers and new hardware trends, it allows us to do actual innovation instead of emulation. I could not be more excited about joining the company at this stage at this time," commented Jeffry Molanus, CTO of CloudByte / OpenEBS.

About CloudByte (www.cloudbyte.com)

CloudByte is the provider of Software defined storage software and appliances. CloudByte's patented technology has been helping large storage deployments to realize significant cost savings as well as QoS controls and simplicity of management. Established in 2011, CloudByte has development offices in India, Europe, and the US and customers world-wide.

About OpenEBS (www.openebs.io)

OpenEBS (@openebs) addresses the challenge of large scale storage management faced by many container users as they move mission critical, stateful workloads onto containers running in a multicloud and hybrid environment. OpenEBS works seamlessly with Kubernetes, Docker and other orchestration projects and itself is built in a cloud native way. OpenEBS is available under the Apache 2 license.