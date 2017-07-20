

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced the company updated guidance for full year 2017 net income per common share to be in the range of $12.30 to $12.70. The guidance includes a $2.50 per share charge from costs associated with the acquisition of Valspar, and includes an EPS increase of $0.75 to $0.95 per share from Valspar operations. Sherwin-Williams expects 2017 core net sales to increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016. The company projects incremental sales from the Valspar acquisition to be approximately $2.4 billion in 2017.



For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams estimates net income per common share to be in the range of $3.70 to $4.10, including a $1.10 per share charge from costs associated with the Valspar acquisition, and includes an EPS increase of $0.40 to $0.60 per share from Valspar operations. The increase from Valspar operations includes acquisition financing expense charge of $0.40 per share in the third quarter. For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams anticipates core net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's third quarter. The company expects incremental sales from the Valspar acquisition to be approximately $1.0 billion in the third quarter.



