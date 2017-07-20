Global Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensor Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Motorcycle Sensors Expected to Adopt MEMS Technologies

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motorcycle inertial measurement unit sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 11.06% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Motorcycle sensors expected to adopt MEMS technologies. The unique selling proposition of inertial navigation sensors in their MEMS avatar (MEMS IMUs) is their small size, low cost, and light weight. Therefore, the systems that use mechanical instruments and ring laser gyroscopes are expected to be replaced by interferometric FOG and MEMS technologies. However, ring laser gyroscopes may dominate (in cases where size is not a constraint) due to their extremely high scale factor stability. Continuous developments in MEMS sensors are expected to result in the creation of lightweight inertial sensors that are small, economical, and reliable.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Decline in ASP of MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers. The decline in the ASP of MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers is one of the major drivers that contribute to the growth of the global MEMS IMU systems market. Over the past eight to ten years, the consumer electronics market has gradually emerged as one of the largest adopters of MEMS devices. Large integrated device manufacturers, such as STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments, have reportedly broken the $1 billion mark in terms of MEMS sales revenue. However, a side effect of these rising volumes was the declining ASP of MEMS devices by about 3%-5% per quarter for some of the popular devices and by around 7% for the overall MEMS market.

Key vendors



Bosch Sensortec

Continental



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pb9wvh/global_motorcycle

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716