Frost & Sullivan Honors Linguamatics for Developing a Best-in-Class NLP-based Data Mining Platform for the Healthcare Industry

SANTA CLARA, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Big Data text analytics market for the healthcare industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Linguamatics with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. Linguamatics stands out in the natural language processing (NLP) market for its technology expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients in the US healthcare industry. The highly flexible and scalable Linguamatics Health platform, powered by I2E, is helping healthcare providers and payers to transition to value-based care.

Within the last year, Linguamatics introduced its fifth iteration of I2E, which includes cutting-edge capabilities such as the normalization of concepts and relationships for quick and comprehensive data retrieval regardless of format; advanced range research; and an extraction and search query language (EASL). The EASL can be generated external to the platform to support custom interfaces, queries in a human-readable format, and superior workflow automation.

"Linguamatics I2E is designed to identify the various nuances of language, such as understanding the difference between 'history of cancer' and 'family history of cancer.' Further, the I2E 5.0 release identifies precise numerical information in context, like the tumor size and medication dosages," said Frost & Sullivan Transformational Health Principal Industry Analyst Victor Camlek. "The platform can cluster and categorize multiple concepts based on plugged-in terminologies, thesauri, or ontologies. It finds the perfect balance between linguistic context and medical text negation, ensuring that a search of 'no evidence of pneumonia' does not result in a diagnosis of 'pneumonia.'"

Linguamatics also recently introduced the I2E Asynchronous Messaging Pipeline (I2E AMP) to help healthcare professionals find critical clinical insights faster. With I2E AMP, the Linguamatics platform can automate the Big Data mining of streams of data across multiple servers, providing organizations with scalability as their NLP text mining requirements grow.

Linguamatics I2E is highly flexible and can mine data from many types of data sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), clinical trial and news feeds, medical literature, social media, and lifestyle data. The platform can be deployed as an in-house enterprise system, as a value-add enterprise search capability, or as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) on the cloud. In addition to real-time processing of Big Data, I2E also provides powerful linguistic and data exploration techniques that allow patterns of language to be explored and new ontologies to be boot-strapped from basic principles, such as representations of social determinants of health within discharge summaries.

Linguamatics collaborates closely with health systems to incorporate functionalities that reduce physicians' manual efforts, while providing real-time point-of-care clinical decision support. The platform provides varied inquiry options, ranging from entity extraction to complete linguistic analysis. An entire patient profile can be built using the right combination of smaller queries, and intelligent searches can lead to the creation of smart queries that can be deployed for a larger user base.

"With its flexibility, transparency, and speed, the I2E platform gives users complete control so they can refine searches on-the-go," noted Camlek. "Query creation is completely configurable, ensuring that clinical users or business users do not need to be NLP or technical experts. Additionally, for advanced searches, an intuitive drag-and-drop graphical interface helps users view and manage the required queries."

Overall, for developing a technology that a wide range of companies in the healthcare industry can adopt to create better solutions for their customers, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present Linguamatics with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership.

