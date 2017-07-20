

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer sentiment improved in July after falling in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 71.3 in July from 70.0 in the previous month. In May, the reading was 72.8.



The financial situation expectation of household index climbed to 91.9 in July from 90.8 in June.



At the same time, the indicator for Turkey's general economic situation expectations dropped to 95.7 in July from 97.3 in the preceding month.



