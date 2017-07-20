

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Traders widely expect ECB President Mario Draghi to tread very carefully when he speaks in the post-decision press conference on Thursday at 8.30 am ET. Draghi and his colleagues are expected to drop any hint of a gradual withdrawal of stimulus, or tapering, in September, when a possible tapering move is likely to be announced for January after the end of the on-going round. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the green. Initial trading trends in U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be moderately high at the opening.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 12 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 1.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 66.02 points or 0.3 percent to 21,640.75, the Nasdaq advanced 40.74 points or 0.6 percent to 6,385.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.22 points or 0.5 percent to 2,473.83.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 246K, down from 247K last week.



The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for June will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 22.0, compared to 27.0 in the last period.



The Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.0, while it recorded minus 1.0 last period.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the stock was 57 bcf.



2-year, 5-year, 7-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.0 am ET. The 10-year Treasury's Inflation Indexed Securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week the level was at $4.467 trillion.



The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the previous period was a deficit of $30.8 billion.



In the corporate sector, Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) said it now expects 2017 adjusted net income to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share. Full year 2017 adjusted sales are anticipated to increase in the range of 12 percent to 14 percent.



KeyCorp (KEY) reported a second quarter profit of $398 million, or $0.36 per share compared to $196 million, or $0.23 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 51.9 percent to $1.64 billion up from $1.08 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese shares rose for a third straight session on expectations of solid earnings from cyclical sectors such as mining and steel. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 13.89 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,244.86 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 68.05 points or 0.26 percent at 26,740.



Japanese shares rose as the yen weakened following the Bank of Japan's decision to leave its monetary policy on hold. The Nikkei average closed 123.73 points or 0.62 percent higher at 20,144.59 while the broader Topix index rose 0.69 percent to 1,633.01, its highest level since August 2015.



Australian shares extended gains from the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.40 points or 0.51 percent to 5,761.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 26.30 points or 0.46 percent at 5,805.70.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 25.53 points or 0.89 percent, the German DAX is progressing 60.08 points or 0.48 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 50.82 points or 0.67 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 8.26 points or 0.09 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.41 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX