Garfield GO News: Freeze Tag Developing Significant Update

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, today announced a significant update to Garfield GO, a free-to-play, augmented reality treasure hunting game will be available soon in the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play App Store.

"We're carefully gathering information with our analytics software," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "And we're analyzing the player behavior data to understand how to optimize both the experience for the player and app's monetization for the company."

According to Freeze Tag management, millions of data points have been recorded since the launch of Garfield GO on June 13th. Freeze Tag reviews many components including chests opened, food baked, the level reached, comics collected, trinkets redeemed, in-app purchases completed, prizes won, and many more. All of these elements are analyzed to understand where and when players are spending coins within the game's economy. Player feature requests are also considered as new functionality is in development. For example, many players have asked for a way to open chests without physically traveling to the coins on the map. The next update will contain a special booster that will allow the player to play without moving from one location to the next. Several other major features including a food store overhaul will be included in this next update.

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY OR AR?

Augmented reality is a new technology that allows for you to experience parts of the game in the real world! While playing Garfield GO, you can use your phone's camera to look around and find Garfield pointing to a chest on the sidewalk or in a park. You could find him standing on your desk, sitting on a friend's lap or even hanging out next to one of your pets! You'll never know where Garfield will turn up next!

To learn more about Garfield GO, please visit the game's website at www.garfieldgo.com.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 220 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages.

Follow Garfield on Facebook (facebook.com/Garfield), Twitter (twitter.com/Garfield), Instagram (instagram.com/garfield_real) and YouTube (youtube.com/garfieldandfriends), and visit garfield.com, and Garfields free educational site, professorgarfield.org.

About MUNZEE Inc.

With almost 6 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players, Munzee is a social platform that blends gamification, geo-location and marketing elements into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world. Utilizing QR code and GPS technology, Munzee is able to validate a person's location and provide them points to level up in the various Munzee mobile applications. The Munzee suite of applications includes Munzee, our flagship product, Eventzee, a photo scavenger hunt useful for corporate training and trade shows, and WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our partners continuing to help market the game, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag