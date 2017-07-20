Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Johnson & Johnson's Adjusted EPS Grew 5.2%; Exceeded Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=JNJ, following the Company's reporting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 18, 2017. The world's biggest maker of health care products increased its guidance for sales and adjusted earnings for FY17. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

Johnson & Johnson announced sales of $18.84 billion for Q2 2017, up 1.9% compared to sales of $18.48 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's operational sales grew 2.9% on a y-o-y basis, offset by negative impact of currency of 1.0%. Johnson & Johnson's sales numbers fell short of analysts' expectations of $18.9 billion.

During Q2 2017, Johnson & Johnson's domestic sales increased 1.6% to $9.73 billion. The Company's international sales increased 2.3% on a y-o-y basis to $9.11 billion, reflecting operational growth of 4.4% and a negative currency impact of 2.1%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, Johnson & Johnson's worldwide sales increased 0.5%, domestic sales fell 1.0%, and international sales rose 2.0%.

Johnson & Johnson's net earnings and diluted earnings per share for Q2 2017 were $3.83 billion and $1.40, respectively, compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $4.00 billion, or $1.43 per share, for Q2 2016. The Company's reported quarter net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.4 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.8 billion. Excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, Johnson & Johnson's adjusted net earnings for Q2 2017 were $5.0 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.83, representing increases of 3.1% and 5.2%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectation of $1.79 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Johnson & Johnson's Worldwide Consumer sales totaled $3.48 billion, up 1.7% on a y-o-y basis, consisting of an operational increase of 2.3% and a negative impact from currency of 0.6%. The segment's domestic sales increased 7.4% to $1.48 billion, while international sales fell 2.2% to $1.99 billion, which reflected an operational decrease of 1.1% and a negative currency impact of 1.1%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, Johnson & Johnson's worldwide sales decreased 0.8%, domestic sales increased 1.2%, and international sales decreased 2.3%.

Johnson & Johnson's worldwide pharmaceutical sales for Q2 2017, totaled $8.64, reflecting a drop of 0.2% on a y-o-y basis, with an operational increase of 1.0% and a negative impact from currency of 1.2%. The segment's domestic sales rose dropped 2.6% to $5.01 billion, while international sales rose 3.3% to $3.63 billion, which reflected an operational increase of 6.1% and a negative currency impact of 2.8%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 0.5%, domestic sales decreased 2.6% and international sales increased 5.1%.

Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical Worldwide operational results were driven by new products and the strength of core products. Strong growth in new products includes DARZALEX®, for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. During Q2 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced the completion of the acquisition of Actelion Ltd, a leading biopharmaceutical Company, for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash.

For Q2 2017, Johnson & Johnson's Worldwide Medical Devices sales grew 4.9% to $6.73 billion, which consisted of an operational increase of 5.9% and a negative currency impact of 1.0%. The segment's Domestic sales increased 6.1% to $3.23 billion, while international sales gained 3.9% to $3.50 billion, which reflected an operational increase of 5.8% and a negative currency impact of 1.9%. The segment's reported quarter sales included the impact of the first full quarter of the recently completed acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics which contributed 5.1% to worldwide operational sales growth.

Outlook

Johnson & Johnson increased its sales guidance for FY17 to a range of $75.8 billion to $76.1 billion. The Company also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2017 to a range of $7.12 to $7.22 per share.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Johnson & Johnson's stock was slightly up 0.56%, ending the trading session at $135.21. A total volume of 5.29 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 11.40% in the last three months, 17.88% in the past six months, and 7.95% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 17.36% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 22.73 and has a dividend yield of 2.49%. The stock currently has a market cap of $365.96 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily