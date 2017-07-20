

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank is set to announce its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The bank is expected to keep its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it dropped against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 129.02 against the yen, 1.1032 against the franc, 0.8882 against the pound and 1.1494 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX