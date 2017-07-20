BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Leaders of the Massachusetts innovation community gathered last night at Boston's Federal Reserve Building for a reception during which the state's leading technology trade association announced finalists for the 2017 MassTLC Technology Leadership Awards. The 14 award categories highlight the vitality, innovation and importance of the region's internationally respected technology industry.

"Massachusetts is among the world's top regions engaged in creating whole new industries and markets while redefining existing ones," said MassTLC President Tom Hopcroft. "We produce visionary leaders and exciting, high-growth companies and startups that propel the state's economy. Ranging from robotics and the internet of things to products for financial or security operations, our 20th annual Technology Leadership Awards draws attention to the deep pool of talent, innovative spirit and determination that thrives in the Bay State."

Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations, as judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 14 categories. The pool of finalists will be further narrowed during the coming weeks. Winners will be announced at the MassTLC Leadership Awards Gala on September 14 at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center. More details, advance registration and sponsorship information are available at http://masstlcawards.org/.

Finalists in each of the 14 categories include:

CEO of the Year

Mohamad Ali, Carbonite

Udi Mokady, CyberArk

Jaime Ellertson, Everbridge

Peter Bauer, Mimecast

Niraj Shah, Wayfair

CTO of the Year

Wayne Whitcomb, Salesforce

Kevin Riley, Sonus Networks

Rob Sullivan, Symbotic

Daniel Thoebald, Vecna

Bobby Littrell, Vesper

Emerging Executive of the Year

Mike Volpe, Cybereason

Elizabeth Barno, Greentown Labs

Katie Burke, HubSpot

Sasha Hoffman, Piaggio Fast Forward

Lindsey Bleims, Wayfair

Company of the Year

athenahealth

Carbon Black

Curriculum Associates

iRobot

LogMeIn, Inc.

Emerging Company of the Year

ClouldHealth Technologies

Cybereason

Everbridge

Flywire

Toast

Building a Better Workforce

Bynder

EF Education First

General Assembly Boston

iRelaunch

SmartBear Software

Innovative Tech of the Year: Consumer

Agero, MileUp

Franklin Robotics, Tertill

iZotope, Inc., Neutron

Rally Point Networks, RallyPoint

Sheprd, Sheprd

Innovative Tech of the Year: Financial

AnchorOps, Inc., AnchorOps ePay Politica

Cantina, Empower Retirement Apple Watch App

Elsen Inc., Elsen nPlatform

Flywire, Flywire B2B

Rate Gravity, Rate Gravity

Innovative Tech of the Year: IoT

Acquia, Acquia Platform

Attunity, Attunity Replicate

Benu Networks, Virtual Service Edge (VSE)

Elemental Machines, Elemental Machines Sensory Network

PTC, ThingWorx Studio

Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics

6 River Systems, Automation Solution

Piaggio Fast Forward, Gita

Riptide, Underwater Vehicle

Soft Robotics, Grippers and Control Systems

Veo Robotics, Veo System

Innovative Tech of the Year: Sales & Marketing

Clypd, Clypd

Crayon, Crayon

SlapFive, Customer Voice Engine

Yottaa, Yottaa

ZoomInfo, ReachOut 2.1

Innovative Tech of the Year: Security

Arbor Networks, Arbor Networks Spectrum

Cybereason, RansomFree

GreatHorn, GreatHorn

Lexumo, Inc., Lexumo

Veridium, VeridiumAD

Cutting Edge Technology of the Year

Analog Devices, Inc., ADXL1002 series

Desktop Metal, DM Studio System

Interactions, Interactions Voice Biometric

Neurala, Neurala Brain

Sea-Machine Robotics, Sea Machine

Technology for a Better Tomorrow

IBM Watson Health, IBM Watson for Drug Discovery (WDD)

Neuromotion, Neuromotion

Sterilis, Sterilis

Toast, Toast

WeSpire, WeSpire Campaign Builder

