BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Leaders of the Massachusetts innovation community gathered last night at Boston's Federal Reserve Building for a reception during which the state's leading technology trade association announced finalists for the 2017 MassTLC Technology Leadership Awards. The 14 award categories highlight the vitality, innovation and importance of the region's internationally respected technology industry.
"Massachusetts is among the world's top regions engaged in creating whole new industries and markets while redefining existing ones," said MassTLC President Tom Hopcroft. "We produce visionary leaders and exciting, high-growth companies and startups that propel the state's economy. Ranging from robotics and the internet of things to products for financial or security operations, our 20th annual Technology Leadership Awards draws attention to the deep pool of talent, innovative spirit and determination that thrives in the Bay State."
Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations, as judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 14 categories. The pool of finalists will be further narrowed during the coming weeks. Winners will be announced at the MassTLC Leadership Awards Gala on September 14 at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center. More details, advance registration and sponsorship information are available at http://masstlcawards.org/.
Finalists in each of the 14 categories include:
CEO of the Year
Mohamad Ali, Carbonite
Udi Mokady, CyberArk
Jaime Ellertson, Everbridge
Peter Bauer, Mimecast
Niraj Shah, Wayfair
CTO of the Year
Wayne Whitcomb, Salesforce
Kevin Riley, Sonus Networks
Rob Sullivan, Symbotic
Daniel Thoebald, Vecna
Bobby Littrell, Vesper
Emerging Executive of the Year
Mike Volpe, Cybereason
Elizabeth Barno, Greentown Labs
Katie Burke, HubSpot
Sasha Hoffman, Piaggio Fast Forward
Lindsey Bleims, Wayfair
Company of the Year
athenahealth
Carbon Black
Curriculum Associates
iRobot
LogMeIn, Inc.
Emerging Company of the Year
ClouldHealth Technologies
Cybereason
Everbridge
Flywire
Toast
Building a Better Workforce
Bynder
EF Education First
General Assembly Boston
iRelaunch
SmartBear Software
Innovative Tech of the Year: Consumer
Agero, MileUp
Franklin Robotics, Tertill
iZotope, Inc., Neutron
Rally Point Networks, RallyPoint
Sheprd, Sheprd
Innovative Tech of the Year: Financial
AnchorOps, Inc., AnchorOps ePay Politica
Cantina, Empower Retirement Apple Watch App
Elsen Inc., Elsen nPlatform
Flywire, Flywire B2B
Rate Gravity, Rate Gravity
Innovative Tech of the Year: IoT
Acquia, Acquia Platform
Attunity, Attunity Replicate
Benu Networks, Virtual Service Edge (VSE)
Elemental Machines, Elemental Machines Sensory Network
PTC, ThingWorx Studio
Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics
6 River Systems, Automation Solution
Piaggio Fast Forward, Gita
Riptide, Underwater Vehicle
Soft Robotics, Grippers and Control Systems
Veo Robotics, Veo System
Innovative Tech of the Year: Sales & Marketing
Clypd, Clypd
Crayon, Crayon
SlapFive, Customer Voice Engine
Yottaa, Yottaa
ZoomInfo, ReachOut 2.1
Innovative Tech of the Year: Security
Arbor Networks, Arbor Networks Spectrum
Cybereason, RansomFree
GreatHorn, GreatHorn
Lexumo, Inc., Lexumo
Veridium, VeridiumAD
Cutting Edge Technology of the Year
Analog Devices, Inc., ADXL1002 series
Desktop Metal, DM Studio System
Interactions, Interactions Voice Biometric
Neurala, Neurala Brain
Sea-Machine Robotics, Sea Machine
Technology for a Better Tomorrow
IBM Watson Health, IBM Watson for Drug Discovery (WDD)
Neuromotion, Neuromotion
Sterilis, Sterilis
Toast, Toast
WeSpire, WeSpire Campaign Builder
The full list of finalists and registration for the Technology Leadership Awards Gala can be found here.
Awards Program Platinum Sponsors: Cisco, Forgerock, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Microsoft and PwC. Gold Sponsor: The Boston Foundation and Raytheon.
About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's purpose is to accelerate innovation by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org
Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3156943
For more information, contact:
Carro Halpin
CHEN PR for MassTLC
781-672-3132
Email Contact