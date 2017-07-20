CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- High Performance Beverages Co. (OTC PINK: TBEV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of its new President & CEO, Ryan Coulston, and the appointment of its new Board Chairman, Cameron Calaway.

Ryan Coulston, Director, CEO & President of High Performance Beverages, comes with a broad background that includes customer relations, sales, business development and strategic planning. Earning his BA degree in Business from Utah Valley University, he emphasized in entrepreneurship and strategy. His alma-mater's philosophy 'Engaged Learning' has stuck with him ever since he graduated.

With additional experience in finance and consultation, Ryan has helped several new companies develop and implement strong new marketing plans, while learning to operate in a lean and efficient manner, thereby creating competitive advantages in various industries.

Cameron Calaway, Director & Chairman of High Performance Beverages, is a Central Washington native. With roots deeply embedded in agriculture, he is a 3rd generation farmer and cattle raiser. He has always known that his interest and passion would be working in agriculture. He earned his BA degree in Agricultural Business and has over 30 years of experience growing crops, cattle and companies in the agricultural industry.

Mr. Calaway's success can be attributed to his strong will and work ethic. He has acquired dairies with low performance and sustainability, and has turned them into profitable, multi-million dollar operations. His vast knowledge in agriculture has aided in producing efficient labor systems and procedures that consistently drive-up effectiveness and foster great employee and client relationships.

The Company is also pleased to announce its plan to strategically reposition its business model into the dairy industry with a focus on dairy production and the value-added dairy processing market.

The Company will first focus plans on opportunistic acquisitions of existing dairies. The Company will then begin to implement plans for dairy value-added production, introducing vertically integrated processing that will allow for the Company to draw upon the liquid milk from the acquired dairies in order to produce higher value products, such as shelf-stable UHT milk and bulk milk powder, for domestic and international markets.

Ryan Coulston, CEO & President, stated, "We are pleased to bring our vision for dairy management and dairy value-added processing to High Performance Beverages Company. The new direction we intend to take the Company will create tangible value for shareholders and have a high impact in the rural economy where we operate by creating good paying full time employment."

Effective immediately, Toby McBride and Mike Holley have resigned their positions as Officers and Directors of High Performance Beverages.

About High Performance Beverages Company

High Performance Beverages Company is a beverage company in the process of transitioning itself into the dairy production and value-added dairy processing industry.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of High Performance Beverages Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond High Performance Beverages ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in High Performance Beverages Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

High Performance Beverages Co.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (800) 767-9396

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com



