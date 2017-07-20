NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) is proud to announce it is now selling CBD oil off its newly designed website www.hempamericana.net. It is important for the company to continue its retail sales while it develops a hemp extraction process directly under its control. The company's CEO Salvador Rosillo stated, "We are extremely excited to have retail sales as a base, while we develop our own internal extraction process. While these early sales are financially nominal and the orders are small, we will implement a SEO program that will target markets to sell our oils into in the near future."

The company, as previously announced, has purchased an extraction machine and expects to have follow-on news regarding that in the near future -- specifically in regards to a production joint-venture in the Northeast. The market for the CBD oils is just beginning and the company is excited to be involved at such an early stage and hopes to grow with the market over the next decade.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on Youtube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The Company now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing a laboratory for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.com and http://www.HempAmericana.net.

