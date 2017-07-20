TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to announce that its sales team has received a purchase order commitment to outfit a portion of an up and coming Canadian cannabis cultivator with 5 EcoPrO3 GRO3 Antimicrobial Systems as well as 100 Roto-Gro Hydroponic Systems.

The EcoPrO3 GRO3 and Roto-Gro systems will be integrated into a designated area of this new facility, intended for producing organic cannabis products. The new facility is in development and is located in Ontario, Canada. The proposed setup for the Roto-Gro + EcoPrO3 GRO3 technology will have each EcoPrO3 GRO3 system servicing 20 Roto-Gro hydroponic systems. There will be a total of 5 'sets' of 20 Roto-Gro hydroponic units with a dedicated EcoPrO3 GRO3 system servicing each group. We have received indication that this will likely just be the initial order, with opportunity to expand further into the facility once it is fully operational. Further details on this product roll-out will be announced once the final installation specifications including layouts, electrical, and plumbing requirements are confirmed and the final deal is signed. Further information will include cultivator details, estimated facility open date, product delivery/installation dates etc. The total value of this initial purchase order is $1.15 Million.

The GROzone subsidiary is in the process of rebranding itself under the name GRO3, and will be referred to for marketing and discussion purposes as GRO3 effective immediately. A new website is currently under construction and will be launched in the coming weeks, along with an intensive global marketing campaign for the brand and its products.

Further to the $1.15 Million purchase order commitment obtained by the GRO3 Sales Team, the subsidiary continues to make strides towards the finalization of purchase orders and system installations for a number of other cultivators we are currently in discussions with. This purchase order will mark the official penetration into the cannabis cultivation market for GRO3, and further solidifies our relationship with Roto-Gro Worldwide Inc. We anticipate this to be just the beginning of many large purchase orders for both technologies as more cultivators seek out organic alternatives and recognize the undeniable efficacy of the EcoPrO3 GRO3 technology.

In addition to this cultivation facility deal, further developments from the GRO3 subsidiary can be expected as we continue to penetrate the North American cannabis cultivation markets.

Year end report and updates on the company audit, reporting status, and uplisting process can be expected next week.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website or on twitter @GRO3Systems

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident", "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: ir@amfiltech.com



