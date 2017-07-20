IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Graffiti Entertainment, a subsidiary (OTC PINK: SDVI) of Signature Devices, announced their product roadmap to integrate and enable gaming capabilities in the next version of its platform.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development platform and Graffiti Entertainment, a publisher of interactive entertainment software for advanced entertainment consoles will use its resources to port existing games into the platform and design new titles that will be first released on the Morpheus One. "Introducing the element of gaming on the Morpheus One gives the consumer video, music and gaming as a high end entertainment center with the exclusivity of Graffiti's games for the added bonus," said Inas Azzam, CEO of Signature Devices.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence and 3D gaming are also a part of the product roadmap for the Graffiti's Games on the powerful Morpheus family of devices in 2018. There will be additional updates related the cross technology integration at the Cedia show.

The overall console market hit $35 billion in revenues in 2016, counting hardware, software, and services. Sony's share was almost double that of Microsoft and its Xbox One. The PS4 ended 2016 with an installed base of 53 million consoles sold to date, compared to 27.6 million for the Xbox One.

You can also follow the company on Twitter for small updates and announcements, https://twitter.com/SignatureDevice

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices.

Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/, http://www.thetruckitapp.com/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc. (www.graffitientertainment.com/)

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Signature Devices, Inc.

Investors Relations

Email: ir@signaturedevices.com

Phone: 866 637 1933 ext 106

http://www.signaturedevices.com



