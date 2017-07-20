Frost & Sullivan Awards Gala Draws in Top Industry Leaders for Prestigious Recognition

Outstanding company achievements recognized at Frost & Sullivan Awards Ceremony

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala held July 19th in Nashville, TN at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Frost & Sullivan's Awards program has now been recognizing companies for more than fifteen years," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "These Awards come from the rigor used by our talented team of 2,000 thought leaders from over 50 global offices working with over 200,000 clients, to locate the best."

Awarded companies included:

ACI Worldwide - 2017 United States Digital Payments Customer Value Leadership Award

Aprima Medical Software - 2017 United States Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Product Leadership Award

AT&T - 2017 United States Business Metro Carrier Ethernet Services Market Leadership Award

AutoGravity Corporation - 2017 North American Digital Automotive Financing Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

bioMérieux - 2017 Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction New Product Innovation Award

Bio-Microbics, Inc. - 2017 North American Integrated Water Treatment Technology Leadership Award

Cisco Systems - 2017 Global Network Firewall Market Leadership Award

CliniOps - 2017 North AmericanDigitalization of Clinical Trials Technology Leadership Award

CytoSorbents Corporation - 2017 Global Blood Purification Product Leadership Award

DataRPM - 2017 North American Cognitive Predictive Maintenance in Automotive Manufacturing Technology Leadership Award

Drivewyze, Inc. - 2017 North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award

Ekahau - 2017 Global Wi-Fi Network Planning, Deployment, Verification & Troubleshooting Customer Value Leadership Award

FourKites, Inc. - 2017 North American Dynamic Supply Chain Tracking Solutions Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Impinj - 2017 North American RFID Solutions in Healthcare Customer Value Leadership Award

INXPO, Inc. - 2017 Global Web Event Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

IriTech, Inc. - 2017 North American Biometrics-as-a-Service New Product Innovation Award

MercuryGate International, Inc. - 2017 North American Cloud TMS for Retail Product Leadership Award

MobileIron - 2017 North American Enterprise Mobility Management Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Omnify Software - 2017 North American PLM for the Mid-sized Medical Devices Customer Value Leadership Award

Oracle - 2017 North American Health Data Warehousing Product Leadership Award

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc. - 2017 North American Enterprise Quality Management Solution for Pharmaceutical Product Leadership Award

Proscia - 2017 Global Cloud-Based Digital Pathology Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Qualys, Inc. - 2017 Global Vulnerability Management Market Leadership Award

Sonus Networks - 2017 North American Enterprise Session Border Controller Company of the Year Award

Spectrum Enterprise - 2017 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Swissray International, Inc. - 2017 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

The Sente Group, Inc. - 2017 North American Test Resource Management Software Customer Value Leadership Award

TMEIC - 2016 Global PV Inverter Company of the Year Award

ToolsGroup - 2017 North American Supply Chain Management for Retail & Wholesale Technology Leadership Award

TruTag Technologies, Inc. - 2017 North American Product Authentication Technology Innovation Award

Unisys - 2017 North American Automated Encrypted Network Security Solution Customer Value Leadership Award

Virtual Hold Technology - 2017 North American Contact Center SoftwareNew Product Innovation Award

VirtualHealth - 2017 North American Population Health Management Product Leadership Award

Vodafone Group - 2017 European Cloud Communications and Contact Centers Company of the Year Award

Xerafy - 2017 Global RFID Surgical Instrument Tracking New Product Innovation Award

Yamaha Corporation - 2016 Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Yokogawa Electric Corporation - 2017 Global Automation Solutions and Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Zang, an Avaya Company - 2017 North American Communications Platforms as a Service New Product Innovation Award

Zendrive - 2017 North American User-Based Insurance Product Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

