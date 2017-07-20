Global CAD Market for VARs to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2021 - High Deployment Cost of CAD Remains a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global CAD Market for VARs 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global CAD market for VARs to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global CAD Market for VARs 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing use of 3D printers. 3D printers are popular in the manufacturing industry. Models are created through CAD software, such as SolidWorks 2017, which has an output directly connected to a 3D printer in a Windows 8.1 environment. Compared with the previous versions of SolidWorks, the Print3D option in the drop-down menu has significantly improved.
According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits of CAD sold through VARs. The VARs specialize in the implementation of CADs and offer these software programs to numerous other companies. These retailers focus on the deployment and maintenance and regularly update themselves. Several VARs specialize in verticals such as aerospace and defense and automotive. The specialization gives them vertical-specific knowledge regarding the implementation of CAD software programs. VARs reduce investment in the IT infrastructure.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high deployment cost of CAD. The implementation and training required for CAD incur high costs. A significant number of VARs provide implementation and training services. The implementation costs are considered general expenses. On an average, general expenses account for 45-55% of the total investments in perpetual licenses and subscriptions. The implementation costs account for 50% of the general expenses. Implementing CAD programs lead to system downtime that increases the hidden cost to the company.
Key vendors
- DXC Technology
- PITERION
- Tata Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- BCT Technology
- Camanotech
- CENIT
- EDS Technologies
- GeometricPLM
- INNEO Solutions
- MAYA Heat Transfer Technologies
- Mercury Marine
- PROLIM
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision Framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnv3wt/global_cad_market
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716