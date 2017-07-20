Global CAD Market for VARs to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2021 - High Deployment Cost of CAD Remains a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CAD Market for VARs 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global CAD market for VARs to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global CAD Market for VARs 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of 3D printers. 3D printers are popular in the manufacturing industry. Models are created through CAD software, such as SolidWorks 2017, which has an output directly connected to a 3D printer in a Windows 8.1 environment. Compared with the previous versions of SolidWorks, the Print3D option in the drop-down menu has significantly improved.

According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits of CAD sold through VARs. The VARs specialize in the implementation of CADs and offer these software programs to numerous other companies. These retailers focus on the deployment and maintenance and regularly update themselves. Several VARs specialize in verticals such as aerospace and defense and automotive. The specialization gives them vertical-specific knowledge regarding the implementation of CAD software programs. VARs reduce investment in the IT infrastructure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high deployment cost of CAD. The implementation and training required for CAD incur high costs. A significant number of VARs provide implementation and training services. The implementation costs are considered general expenses. On an average, general expenses account for 45-55% of the total investments in perpetual licenses and subscriptions. The implementation costs account for 50% of the general expenses. Implementing CAD programs lead to system downtime that increases the hidden cost to the company.

Key vendors



DXC Technology

PITERION

Tata Technologies



Other prominent vendors



BCT Technology

Camanotech

CENIT

EDS Technologies

GeometricPLM

INNEO Solutions

MAYA Heat Transfer Technologies

Mercury Marine

PROLIM



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision Framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



