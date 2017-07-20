Indigo Holdings Plc - Result of AGM

20 July 2017

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, all the resolutions were duly passed.

About Indigo Holdings plc:

Indigo Holdings is an Isle of Man incorporated investment Company targeting opportunities in the Frontier Markets of the Middle East. The region represents an exciting investment jurisdiction given recent political developments, both internally and externally, and also its considerably advantageous geographic location.

Initially concentrating on the fast-growing Technology, Consumer and Financial Services sectors, the Company is focussed on helping early stage businesses with huge growth opportunities to reach their potential and to provide significant shareholder returns. The strong background of the management team in these sectors, combined with their established business network in the region will help Indigo to identify the best possible investment opportunities.

Indigo Holdings is perfectly placed to grant UK investors unique exposure to the Middle East's renewed economic and political trajectory.