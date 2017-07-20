PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Dr. Louis P. Bucky, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, has been honored by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as one of "America's Top Doctors®" in plastic surgery. This year marks his 17th annual selection to the prestigious group of physicians, which is formulated via peer nomination and extensive background screening.

"To compile this esteemed list of the country's leading physicians, Castle Connolly surveys thousands of doctors and healthcare professionals each year, asking them to identify other medical practitioners who exemplify excellence in a particular specialty," explains a recent blog post on Dr. Bucky's website. Once all votes are cast, Castle Connolly's physician-directed research team carefully reviews each doctor being considered, conducting a close assessment of the candidate's education, training, board certifications, disciplinary history, and more. After this evaluation is complete, the highest referred doctors who are in good standing are selected to the list of "America's Top Doctors®."

"I am extremely honored to be acknowledged by other physicians as one of the top plastic surgeons in the country," says Dr. Bucky. "This recognition demonstrates the quality and commitment that our entire practice provides for our patients."

About Louis P. Bucky, MD, FACS

Dr. Bucky obtained his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his residencies in general and plastic surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. He then underwent Fellowship training in Breast Cancer Reconstruction and Craniofacial Surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (NYC) and Miami Children's Hospital, respectively. Dr. Bucky is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of several of the aesthetic field's most esteemed organizations, including both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. In addition to being named a "Top Doctor" by Castle Connolly for 17 straight years, he has been annually recognized as a "Philadelphia Top Doctor" in Philadelphia Magazine since 2001.

At his practice, Dr. Bucky provides a wide array of procedures for the face and body, including breast augmentation, facelift surgery, abdominoplasty, and the comprehensive mommy makeover. He and his team of experienced aestheticians and nurse injectors also offer several non-surgical cosmetic treatments, such as Sculpt360 featuring CoolSculpting®, laser resurfacing, dermal fillers, and more.

For more information about Dr. Bucky or the aesthetic services he provides, visit drbucky.com and facebook.com/drbucky. He is available for interview upon request.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.drbucky.com/practice-news/philadelphia-plastic-surgeon-named-one-of-americas-top-doctors-for-17th-consecutive-year/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3156866



Contact:



Dr. Louis P. Bucky



Washington Square

230 West Washington Square

#101

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 829-6320



Main Line - Ardmore

200 West Montgomery Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 649-2433



Rittenhouse Square

1800 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 323-5000



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

http://www.rosemontmedia.com/



