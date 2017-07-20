Company Recognized for IT Service and Incident Management Capabilities



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., 2017-07-20 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software, a global leader in service management solutions, announced today that it has been named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IT Service and Incident Management Software 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc # US41894917, June 2017). Among the twelve vendors evaluated in the IDC MarketScape, Cherwell is just one of three to be named to this category.



The recognition is validation of Cherwell's market leadership in the service management space, as well as affirmation of its strategy, customer focus, and future vision. Moreover, the report demonstrates that Cherwell is delivering solution capabilities and strategies that are differentiated from legacy IT service management (ITSM) tools that dominated the enterprise for years.



The IDC MarketScape report cites the following strengths for the Cherwell® Service Management platform:



-- Multi-dimensional reporting and business value capabilities -- Mobile device support providing access to IT- and business-related intelligence, knowledge, and dashboards -- Choice of hosting on-premises or in the cloud using Cherwell's data center, Microsoft Azure, or Amazon Web Services-and the ability to easily switch any time -- Ability to populate the Cherwell configuration management database (CMDB) and map critical IT service dependencies through integrated asset management capabilities -- Integration with Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, enabling the creation of algorithms that improve IT service delivery processes -- Ability to manage Azure workloads and automate service request, provisioning, and change processes for machines running on Azure -- Cherwell mApp™ ("merge-able application") solutions, which allow customers to design, build and implement customized line-of-business applications without scripting or coding -- Competitive pricing, featuring an all-inclusive concurrent licensing model, which permits access to multiple product modules under a single license



According to Robert Young, Research Director, IT Service Management and Client Virtualization Software, IDC, "Cherwell Software continues to show significant momentum as a service management vendor, providing an enterprise-class ITSM solution that assists the service desk not only through a rich and differentiated set of core capabilities, but also through its strategic integrations, ease of configuration and use, and commitment to customer choice."



"We are proud to be named a leader in the latest IDC MarketScape report," said Craig Harper, CEO of Cherwell. "The report is an indispensable tool for organizations seeking to create a short list of service management vendors that can successfully meet their organization's goals and carry them into the future as their needs evolve."



The IDC MarketScape report can be downloaded here.



About Cherwell Software A global leader in IT and enterprise service management, Cherwell Software empowers IT to lead through the use of powerful and intuitive technology that enables better, faster, and more affordable innovation. The Cherwell® Service Management platform is built from the ground up with a unique codeless architecture that enables rapid time to value, infinite flexibility, and frictionless upgrades every time-at a fraction of the cost and complexity of legacy solutions. Because of Cherwell's focus on delivering solutions that are easy to configure, customize, and use, IT organizations extend the Cherwell platform to solve a wide range of IT and business problems. With an unwavering commitment to putting customers first and being easy to do business with, Cherwell enjoys 98%+ customer satisfaction. Cherwell has a global network of expert partners serving customers in more than 40 countries. Corporate headquarters are in Colorado, USA, with global offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.



About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



Contact: Matthew Peeples matthew.peeples@cherwell.com