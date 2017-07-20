

Dublin - Ireland: Property developer, Victoria Asset Management PLC (VAM) will focus on developing an extensive portfolio of prime residential sites in the Dublin area following a listing on the Nasdaq First North exchange.



VAM's Management Team all have more than 20 years' industry experience each, in their respective areas of specialisation, which include; Acquisition and Planning, Valuation Surveying, Investment Policy, Portfolio Asset Management, Asset Allocation, Investment Directorship, Commercial Management of Construction and Project Management.



The Board of Directors at VAM have a successful track record in acquiring and developing valuable real estate assets across Europe. This includes having developed more than 1,000 hotel rooms and 2,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate in the UK along with funding more than 500 residential units in Ireland.



VAM is raising funds from investors to finance residential property development in Ireland and primarily within the Greater Dublin area.



VAM has been authorised to issue bonds with a nominal amount of EUR 50 mio and will pay its bond investors a coupon of 6.5% per annum in arrears. The bond has a redemption date of July 31(st), 2023. VAM has applied to have its Series A Fixed Rate Secured Corporate Bonds 2023 to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.



It is intended that the portfolio will be developed in conjunction with Victoria Homes Limited who have strategically created a robust pipeline of development sites over the last five years. This includes sites in Ballsbridge, Foxrock, Terenure, Shankhill, Mount Merrion, Glenageary, Carrickmines, Killiney, Stillorgan, Leopardstown Road, Blackrock, Dunlaoghaire, Rathfarnham, Sandyford, Templeogue, Crumlin, Firhouse, Kilternan, Enniskerry, Portmarnock, Malahide, Castleknock, East Wall and Blackhorse Avenue amongst many others.



Further details are available from our website at: www.vamplc.com



Contact: info@vamplc.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Victoria Asset Management Plc via GlobeNewswire



N



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX