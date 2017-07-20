Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, July 20
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Result
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 July 2017 shareholders approved the following resolutions:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1) to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended
31 March 2017;
2) to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;
3) to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year
ended 31 March 2017;
4) to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares;
5) to re-elect Jim Pettigrew as a Director of the Company;
6) to re-elect Gordon McQueen as a Director of the Company;
7) to re-elect Maxwell Ward as a Director of the Company;
8) to re-elect Victoria Hastings as a Director of the Company;
9) to re-elect Glen Suarez as a Director of the Company;
10) to re-elect Sir Nigel Wicks as a Director of the Company;
11) to re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor;
12) to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor;
Special Business (please refer to the Notice of Meeting for the full text of the resolutions)
Ordinary Resolution
13) to authorise the Directors to allot securities;
Special Resolutions
14) to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;
15) to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified; and
16) that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days' notice;
The resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at:
www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/edinburgh
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 July 2017