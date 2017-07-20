Pharma IQ: 16th Annual Laboratory Informatics Summit

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Laboratory Informatics, taking place in Amsterdam on the 19th - 21st September is Europe's longest standing, most industry led forum in this space. Previous editions have been attended by 26 countries and have had a great response.

"Great depth and diversity. A valuable insight in to the future utility of laboratory informatics" - GSK, Past Delegate

Exciting additions to the 2017 iteration:

Data integrity focus day, filled with 3 interactive workshops and a mock inspection

Cutting edge developments in software versatility and the integration of SmartLab technology, to bring together both aspects and provide an overall view of what R$D facilities should achieve

Talks about all the ELN R&D capabilities through interactive discussions on the value of implementing the right solutions and maximising software potential

With expert insight from leading organisations such as; Janssen, MSD, Abbvie, Roche, UCB, Novozymes this is the perfect platform for attendees to develop a clear understanding of how the industry is preparing for a more digital approach to improve research and development capabilities. Download the agenda for more information

