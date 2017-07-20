Pharma IQ: 16th Annual Laboratory Informatics Summit

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
World's Most Comprehensive Software Informatics Forum
Laboratory Informatics, taking place in Amsterdam on the 19th - 21st September is Europe's longest standing, most industry led forum in this space. Previous editions have been attended by 26 countries and have had a great response.
"Great depth and diversity. A valuable insight in to the future utility of laboratory informatics" - GSK, Past Delegate
Exciting additions to the 2017 iteration:
- Data integrity focus day, filled with 3 interactive workshops and a mock inspection
- Cutting edge developments in software versatility and the integration of SmartLab technology, to bring together both aspects and provide an overall view of what R$D facilities should achieve
- Talks about all the ELN R&D capabilities through interactive discussions on the value of implementing the right solutions and maximising software potential
With expert insight from leading organisations such as; Janssen, MSD, Abbvie, Roche, UCB, Novozymes this is the perfect platform for attendees to develop a clear understanding of how the industry is preparing for a more digital approach to improve research and development capabilities. Download the agenda for more information
About Pharma IQ
Pharma IQ has 100k+ members and is an international online community focusing on providing pharmaceutical professionals with knowledge, information and articles. Pharma IQ is dedicated to creating a learning environment for sharing ideas, best practices and solutions within the pharmaceutical community. To learn more visit www.laboratory-informatics.iqpc.co.uk , or call us at +44(0)207-036-1300
Media Contact: Rumina Akther, Trainee Marketing Manager, IQPC: rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk or call +44(0)207-036-1300
Press are invited to attend this important industry summit, if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Rumina Akther on rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk