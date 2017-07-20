MarijuanaStocks.com: 3 Marijuana Stocks in Expansion Mode

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / The Marijuana Stocks market is buzzing this week about the GOP's defeat in its attempt to push through its proposed heath-care bill. Despite some shortfalls with health care stocks, there are a few other equities helping to ease some pain. It just so happens that the industry has been a big focus for health care professionals as well because of the "alternative medicine" option to prescription drugs. Among others, there are three marijuana stocks on the rise this week after making certain announcements.

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTC PINK: IVITF) recently announced that its Acreage Pharms Ltd. will begin its first harvest the first week of August. According to the company, they will handle the second harvest during the following week. Within just one week, shares of Invictus have climbed from right around $0.70 to highs on July 18th of $1.1084. Trading volume has also begun to increase during this period.

In response to the latest company developments, Dan Kriznic, Executive Chairman and CEO, Invictus MD said in a press release, "Following our successful harvest at the AB Laboratories production facility as announced earlier, and by securing the development permit for our Alberta production facility, with $30 million cash available and the majority earmarked for building production capacity, Invictus MD is prepared for an exciting year of growth."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (POTN) has continued to climb this week. Since hitting lows of $0.05 on July 10, shares of the company have climbed 67.8% after hitting highs on July 18 of $0.0839. On Tuesday (7-18) the company had announced that after seeing revenue numbers from June of 2017, the company realized an increase of 70% compared to its first quarter revenues. "In consideration of how the first half of this year has evolved, our expectation only gets more exciting. The trajectory for this year continues in a positive direction as we look toward the next busy quarter," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc.

mCig Inc. (MCIG) reached highs of $0.2779 on July 18th. This comes one day after the company announced the latest project updates for Grow Contractors, its construction and consulting division. Among the updates, the company cited that within a short period of time, the company's Cannabiz Supply has become the go to supplier of packaging, accessories, and branding solutions for the legal cannabis market in the state of Nevada. Also, it has begun expansion of services with a new California sales office. Less than 10 days ago, shares of mCig were trading at $0.19.

