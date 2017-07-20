TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, today provided an update to shareholders on the topics of direct-to-consumer sales via Amazon and the assembly of a NightFood scientific advisory board.

After evaluating reports from the previous four weeks, the Company continues to see week-over-week increases in Amazon sales and metrics. New customer acquisition cost has continued to decrease as ad campaigns and offers are optimized, and ad spend slowly ramps up.

"Campaigns like this become profitable as you decrease your customer acquisition costs, build your customer base, and repurchase behavior starts to kick in from satisfied snackers," explained NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "Our goal is not just to have a profitable campaign, but to be profitable at scale. I think we're on our way."

Chris Cruise, CEO of ProjectExperts.net and Amazon sales consultant to NightFood, stated, "The preliminary numbers are very encouraging. The groundwork is being laid for a strong Amazon presence for NightFood, and it can continue to grow at tremendous rate. Growth percentages are not relevant yet because we just launched in June, but this has all the makings for an Amazon success story as we continue to scale."

The Company has also announced that it expects the NightFood Scientific Advisory Board to begin to take shape in the next several weeks.

"I believe we'll be able to make an announcement in the next couple of weeks regarding our first advisor or two. We've spoken to some of the biggest and brightest names in the area of sleep and nutrition, and they're excited to get involved. The consensus is that what we're doing is both critically important and very timely... this is going to be a powerhouse group," commented Folkson.

"We're excited at the prospect of having some of the top names in their fields stand behind both our mission and our products. There are still many consumers out there who believe that what you eat at night does not matter, or that have misconceptions of what is appropriate before bed," added NightFood CMO Peter Leighton. "In addition to their scientific expertise, these individuals bring a level of added credibility and a media footprint that we expect to have a substantial impact on our ability to effectively and efficiently market and distribute NightFood snacks."

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

