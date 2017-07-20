

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Thursday morning as the European Central Bank left its key interest rate unchanged. The ECB still plans to buy 60 billion euros of government bonds and other assets each month through December, 'or beyond, if necessary.'



Markets await the press conference held by ECB President Mario Draghi at 8:30 am ET.



Gold was down $6 at $1242 an ounce, trimming recent gains. Silver lost 14 cents to $16.15.



Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 246K, down from 247K last week.



The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for June will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 22.0, compared to 27.0 in the last period.



The Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.0, while it recorded minus 1.0 last period.



