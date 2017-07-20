Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are ApplicantStack, Greenhouse Software, Hyrell, iCIMS & Workable

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The applicant tracking systems market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of social media. The extensive use of social media in the human capital management (HCM) industry leads to an upsurge of business opportunities for the vendors in the ATS market in the US. The sharing of job information via social media networks, such as Facebook and LinkedIn, is also stimulating market growth.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need to streamline HR functions. The HR division of a company typically manages functions such as staffing, compensation, training, benefits, and employee welfare. HR executives are often clogged with various jobs that need to be handled manually, increasing the amount of paperwork and affecting the overall productivity of the department. ATSs increase the productivity and efficiency of HR personnel by finding the right person for the job in a short period of time. They also help to coordinate various functions in an efficient manner and automate all activities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security and privacy concerns. There are many business organizations that prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions. This is because cloud-based solutions are cost-effective, accessible, and agile. Hence, cloud-based ATSs are the best option for organizations with limited budgets and professional expertise. The cloud-based solutions are important for the IT infrastructure in government agencies. For instance, the federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide are moving their sensitive employee data to the cloud.

ApplicantStack

Greenhouse Software

Hyrell

iCIMS

BambooHR

Cornerstone OnDemand

ExactHire

IBM (Kenexa)

Jobvite

Lumesse

Lever

Paycor

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Workday



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Overview of ATS



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Five forces model



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Pure player analysis



PART 15: Key vendor profiles



PART 16: Technology providers analysis



PART 17: Key vendor profiles



PART 18: Appendix



