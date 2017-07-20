

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share. This was higher than $0.98 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $5.25 billion. This was up from $4.77 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $5.25 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



