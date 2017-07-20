Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed all requirements to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Creek property. The exploration expenditures incurred in Eureka's May 2017 drill program satisfied the work commitment portion of the Gold Creek option. In addition, the Company has issued 150,000 common shares to Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) to complete the share commitment portion of the option agreement (see news release dated November 15, 2016).

The Gold Creek property is located in the historic Cariboo Gold district in central British Columbia. The property consists of 33 claims (9673.26 hectares) and is located 2 kms north of the village of Likely, B.C. and 6 kms northwest of the Spanish Mountain deposit. The Company owns 100% of the Gold Creek property, subject to a 1% NSR royalty in favour of Bullion Gold Resources Corp., half of which can be acquired by Eureka for $1,000,000.

Michael Sweatman, Eureka's CEO stated, "Completion of this earn-in is consistent with Eureka's objective of acquiring 100% interests in our properties. This allows us the flexibility to advance the properties directly or through joint ventures, avoiding the obligations that earn-in agreements impose."

"Our thoughts are with the Cariboo residents whose lives have been disrupted by the current wildfire situation in BC."

ABOUT EUREKA

Eureka is an exploration focused company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, whose strategy is to acquire projects in prospective areas that have the potential to deliver important new discoveries and create value for its shareholders.

British Columbia, Canada

Eureka's 100% owned FG Gold property is an advanced-stage gold project located in the Cariboo Mining Division. Historical exploration has established a Measured and Indicated (376,000 ounces) gold resource at an average grade of 0.776 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t, and an Inferred gold resource (634,900 ounces) at an average grade of 0.718 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Details of the gold resource can be found in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frasergold Exploration Project, Cariboo Mining Division, dated July 27, 2015" available under the Company's profile on SEDAR or on the Company's website.

Eureka has a 100 percent interest in the Gold Creek property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. Gold Creek is a grassroots gold project neighbouring, and with similar geology to the Spanish Mountain deposit owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA).

Eureka has the option to earn a 100 percent interest in the CKN property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. The CKN property is adjacent to Taseko's Gibraltar mine and consists of two mineral claims covering 1,356 hectares.

Yukon Territory, Canada

Eureka's 100 percent owned Luxor property consists of four non-contiguous claim blocks totalling 384 mining claims. Luxor is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, a district of major porphyry, breccia and vein occurrences.

Eureka's 100 percent owned TAK property is also located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt and consists of 82 mining claims.

Neighbouring projects include Goldcorp's Coffee project and Kinross' Golden Saddle project.

Nevada, USA

Eureka owns a 50 percent interest in the Gemini lithium brine project located approximately 40 km (26 miles) south of North America's only producing lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada.

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Eureka can be found on the Company's website at www.eurekaresourcesinc.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Michael Sweatman, President and CEO, by email at info@eurekaresourcesinc.com or by telephone at (604) 449-2273.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: complete exploration programs, general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.