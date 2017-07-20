NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), an NNW client focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled "Industry Leaders Riding High as Marijuana Demand Outpaces Supply." The editorial shines a light on the rapidly growing legal marijuana industry and how several publicly traded companies are working hard to cash in on the hype.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/industry-leaders-riding-high-marijuana-demand-outpaces-supply/

"In June, SinglePoint secured funding (http://nnw.fm/2MkXl) to continue its acquisition strategy and further the development of its bitcoin payments solution in partnership with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (BITCF) (http://nnw.fm/fY78J). The joint venture is developing a proprietary bitcoin payment solution that can be implemented in any point-of-sale machine and will allow customers to purchase cannabis products using debit and credit cards without the backing of banks or the FDIC. SinglePoint also recently purchased the domain name www.SingleCoin.com as part of its planned potential initial coin offering (ICO), which would specifically support transactions for the marijuana industry and other high-risk industries.

"Recognizing other opportunities in the high-demand marijuana market, SinglePoint is fattening its acquisition portfolio to create new investment opportunities and boost the availability of equipment, products, and technologies to support the sector's continued growth.

"SinglePoint's portfolio also includes an investment in Convectium Labs, a move that will support the accessory-side of consumer demand. Convectium provides equipment, branding and packaging solutions to the cannabis industry and is the developer of the first cartridge and vape pen oil-filling machines offered through wholesale distribution to cannabis dispensaries."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

