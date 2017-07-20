VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (CNSX: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF) (the "Company" or "Lexington"), a development-stage medical device company operating within the healthcare industry, in preparation for the commencement of its HeartSentry clinical studies, today wishes to introduce the members of its Medical Advisory Board.

The growing list of professionals who have joined with Lexington Biosciences are committed to facilitating the clinical trial process in order to ascertain thorough, accurate, and timely results. The HeartSentry device is a new non-invasive diagnostic tool to measure and monitor cardiovascular health as the result of 15-years of research at the University of California, Berkeley. The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies and has engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for proposed commercialization activities.

Today, Lexington Biosciences introduces and welcomes the following advisors to its team:

Jonathan S. Maltz, Ph.D., lead researcher and Chief Scientific Advisor, received his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and has over 16 years of experience designing new devices for assessing vascular function and evaluating these on human subjects. Dr. Maltz is author of over 25 peer-reviewed publications, and holds 19 granted US patents.

Jeffrey Olgin, M.D., a practicing cardiologist and cardiovascular researcher, is the Chief of Cardiology at UCSF and the co-director of the UCSF Heart and Vascular Center. He is an expert in mobile and wearable technology for the prevention, prediction and treatment of heart disease. He is also the principal investigator of the Health eHeart Study, a large-scale cohort for developing and testing mobile and wearable devices. He has over 100 publications.

Greg Robertson, M.D., is chief of the Emory Heart and Vascular Clinic at Johns Creek Hospital and is the medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory and interventional program. He is board certified in Vascular Medicine, Endovascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine. He is an associate professor of medicine at Emory University. Dr. Robertson's clinical expertise has focused on preventative care and using minimally-invasive vascular and cardiac treatment. His research is in endovascular device development encompassing the birth of atherectomy to today's image-guided atherectomy.

James Wall, M.D., is a practicing Pediatric Surgeon at Stanford University. He is an alumnus of the Stanford Biodesign program and holds a Master's degree in Bioengineering. James is a serial Health Technology entrepreneur who has developed multiple medical devices from idea through commercialization and is also the Assistant Director of the Biodesign Innovation Fellowship for Stanford Biodesign. His current research interests are in the design, development and analysis of health technology as well as the emerging field of surgical endoscopy.

Company President Eric Willis comments, "It is with great pleasure we welcome this outstanding group to our endeavor today. In conversations over a period of months, we have come together to find a common belief in the validity and potential opportunity the HeartSentry technology represents. This device could make a significant difference by changing the health outcomes for a vast number of individuals in future. With their help, we look forward to building this business and to producing commensurate shareholder value as we progress. To find out more about Lexington Biosciences, I invite interested readers to visit our website and view our video which provides an excellent overview of our business proposition and opportunity ahead."

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF)

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company that is developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium, the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Traditionally, this has only been measured using ultrasound and other complex, difficult to use technologies. The HeartSentry technology core research was created at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year period involving many studies and product iterations resulting in a portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies. The aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit www.lexingtonbiosciences.com and watch our video.

